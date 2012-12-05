LOS ANGELES Dec 5 Chart-topping R&B star
Rihanna is delving into the world of fashion, starring in a
reality television show competition that will challenge
designers to make outfits for a handful of celebrities, U.S.
cable channel Style Network said on Wednesday.
"Styled to Rock," set to premiere in the latter half of
2013, will feature 12 young designers handpicked by the
Barbadian Grammy-winning singer.
The designers will be tasked with styling a celebrity guest
on each episode, and the guest will help determine which
designer moves on to the next round of the competition.
"Fashion has always played an integral part in my life and
career. I am so excited to partner with Style Network and share
my creative insight with these 12 designers and give them this
opportunity to showcase their work," Rihanna, 24, said in a
statement.
The singer will also serve as an executive producer under
her given name, Robyn Rihanna Fenty. Style Network has yet to
announce which celebrities will guest host or the fashion
experts who will serve as mentors to contestants.
The series will piggyback on a British show of the same name
in which Rihanna appeared over the summer.
The "Diamonds" singer recently concluded a seven-date
globe-trotting tour in support of her new album "Unapologetic,"
which debuted atop the Billboard 200 album chart last week.
Style Network is a unit of Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal.