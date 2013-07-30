By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, July 29
LOS ANGELES, July 29 The freewheeling improvised
comedy that made Robin Williams a star on 1970s sitcom "Mork &
Mindy" will be on display in his new CBS comedy "The Crazy
Ones," though the actor says the series will deliver a character
that audiences relate to.
Returning to TV for the first time since "Mork" went off the
air in 1982, Williams will play an eccentric advertising
executive who employs unorthodox methods to win and keep
clients. "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Sarah Michelle Gellar
plays the straight-laced daughter who battles to keep him from
going too far.
Williams said his character takes chances, and he hopes
audiences will be drawn to his successes and failures as well as
the relationship with his daughter.
"You have to establish a character that people buy into,"
Williams told reporters at a Television Critics Association
meeting in Beverly Hills. "I think people will buy into not just
my character but the relationship with everybody else. He has
good ideas and bad ones."
Producer David E. Kelley, known for television hits like
"The Practice" and "Ally McBeal," said Williams sticks to the
script but also is given the freedom to add his own take.
"He says my words perfectly," Kelley said. "Then he uses
his. He manages inside the box, then we give him a few takes
where he gets to take out of it."
After playing the wildly comic space alien Mork, Williams
built a successful career in movies, performing in comedies,
dramas, big Hollywood flicks and low-budget art house films. He
won an Oscar in 1998 for his role in "Good Will Hunting" and has
been nominated three other times.
"The Crazy Ones," which premieres Sept. 26, is one of a
handful of new shows CBS will air to plug the holes in its
top-rated primetime lineup. The network is riding a stable of
megahits, including crime drama "NCIS" and comedies "The Big
Bang Theory" and "Two and a Half Men." It is bringing back 20
shows, more than any of its competitors.
"Crazy Ones" will include real-life companies as clients,
such as McDonald's, which is featured in the first
episode. The hamburger chain did not pay for the appearance and
did not give approval to the script, executive producer Jason
Winer said.
Geller said acting alongside Williams offered her a new
challenge.
"It's like when my three-year-old says something really
inappropriate, and it's really funny but I can't laugh," she
said. "That's kind of like working with Robin."