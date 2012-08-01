LOS ANGELES U.S. cable channel HBO will air a new documentary about The Rolling Stones this fall to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the British rock band.

HBO programming president Michael Lombardo told TV journalists on Wednesday that "The Rolling Stones: The Greatest Rock 'n' Roll Band in the World," was being directed by Brett Morgan.

"This is all done as part of the band's 50th anniversary. This documentary has the full involvement of the four current band members, Mick, Keith, Charlie and Ron, as well as the former band members Bill Wyman and Mick Taylor.

"We'll follow the band from their early club days through their arrival as the greatest band in the world," Lombardo said.

The Rolling Stones were formed in London in 1962 and are one of the longest-performing rock bands in the world and have sold an estimated 200 million records worldwide.

The broadcast date of the new documentary will be announced at a later date.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; editing by Patricia Reaney and Andre Grenon)