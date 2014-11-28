LOS ANGELES Ryan Knight, a former star on MTV show "Real World: New Orleans," has been found dead at a friend's home in Wisconsin after complaining about stomach issues, police said on Friday. He was 28.

Knight, who starred in the MTV reality series in 2010, was found unconscious and not breathing by a friend early on Thursday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the city's police department said in a statement. Knight's father is a retired police officer in Kenosha.

The statement added that there were "no obvious signs of injuries" to Knight, and that an autopsy on Friday did not find "any anatomical cause of death."

Kenosha police said Knight had made complaints about stomach issues in the two days prior to his death, and the cause may be accidental or medical, depending on toxicology results.

MTV said in a statement, "We are saddened to hear the news of the passing of Ryan Knight." The network remembered Knight, who also starred in MTV's "The Challenge," "for his candor and blunt sense of humor."

His death follows the passing of fellow "Real World" star Diem Brown, who died earlier this month after battling cancer. She was 32.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Lisa Shumaker)