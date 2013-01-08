Holder Muguruza stamps some star-appeal on Paris
PARIS Roland Garros breathed a sigh of Gallic relief on Friday when defending champion Garbine Muguruza navigated her way through a draw bereft of star appeal to reach the French Open fourth round.
LOS ANGELES Gold medal-winning Olympic swimmer and party boy Ryan Lochte will get his own reality television series as he trains with one eye on the 2016 Summer Games and another looking for love, U.S. network E! said on Monday.
"What Would Ryan Lochte Do?" will premiere in April and document the American swimmer's late nights clubbing and early mornings training in the pool all while building a fashion line.
"Ryan Lochte captured everyone's attention at the Summer Olympics with his athletic prowess and his utterly unique and unaffected approach to life," E! President Suzanne Kolb said in a statement.
"Watching this show, I believe people will fall into three categories: they want to be him, sleep with him or mother him," Kolb added.
Lochte made his first acting role playing himself in a cameo appearance in the high-school TV series "90210" in October.
Lochte, 28, has won five gold medals, participating in three Summer Games: Athens in 2004, Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012. He is now training for the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro.
The rakish bachelor is known for his telegenic and never-say-no personality.
He famously shared on U.S. television a story about a late-night swimming race against Britain's Prince Harry at a Las Vegas hotel shortly after the Olympics.
Lochte's mother, Ike, caused a mini-stir last year by suggesting the swimmer preferred casual sex to dating because of his busy schedule. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Andrew Hay)
CARDIFF Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has experienced more or less everything in his illustrious career but says he still feels fear ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.