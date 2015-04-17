April 17 Univision Network will have a
giant hole in its Saturday night line-up - "Sabado Gigante," its
top-rated variety show, will be going off the air after a
record-breaking 53 years, the broadcaster said on Friday.
Created and hosted by Chile-born Don Francisco since 1962,
"Sabado Gigante," or "Giant Saturday," is the No. 1 rated show
on Saturday night among U.S. Hispanics and is the longest
running TV variety show in the world, according to Guinness
World Records.
With its mix of humor, talent contests, family reunions,
celebrities and musical acts packed into a frenetically paced
three-hour program, "Sabado Gigante" has been a staple of
television throughout Latin America, as well as an object of
scorn for intellectuals and comedians.
The last show will run on Sept. 19 this year and Don
Francisco, whose real name is Mario Kreutzberger, will host
entertainment specials and help develop on-air talent at the
Miami-based network, which took on "Sabado Gigante" 30 years
ago.
No reason was given for the decision to end the show, which
is broadcast in more than 40 countries.
Perhaps like no other variety show, the "Sabado Gigante"
formula held up to the passing of time and changes in the media
landscape.
"From the start we made sure to ask, 'What does the audience
want?'" the 74-year-old Kreutzberger said in a statement. "And
we have worked tirelessly for precisely that audience, with the
utmost dedication, humility and deep respect."
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)