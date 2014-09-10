By Piya Sinha-Roy
actors on Starz's new time-travel romance series "Outlander,"
Scottish actor Sam Heughan suddenly found both himself and kilt
were under scrutiny.
"I always find it quite strange when people want to know
more about the actor than they do about the show," Heughan said
of his recent U.S. tour to promote the show.
"There were a lot of questions about the kilt and what's
under it," he added with a laugh.
The premiere of "Outlander" last month drew 5 million
viewers, the largest multi-platform audience in Starz history.
The genre-bending series based on Diana Gabaldon's book series
follows a woman named Claire, who is swept back in time to the
Scottish Highlands in the 1700s.
Heughan, 34, plays Jamie, a Scottish clansman who becomes
embroiled in a star-crossed romance with Claire (played by
Caitriona Balfe).
The actor spoke to Reuters about what drew him to Jamie, how
the show plays into the upcoming Scottish independence
referendum, and how he feels about being a pin-up.
Q: Why does a story set in 18th century Scotland resonate
with a contemporary U.S. audience?
A: I think (author Diana Gabaldon) creates a world you can
escape to, they're quite extensive worlds that she's written. I
guess it's a form of escapism for people because you see it
through the eyes of Claire. We all like to imagine how we would
be maybe in that scenario, and even though there's the time
traveling element, it is a very realistic world.
Q: The discord between England and Scotland in the 18th
century is echoed in the upcoming referendum where Scots will
vote on whether to become independent from the United Kingdom.
What does the show lend to that conversation?
A: I suppose you can't help but draw parallels. Scotland has
a really important decision on its future, however in the period
we're dealing with, yes there's a lot of politics, but it's not
so black and white. There were a lot of Scots in the British
army, the Scottish clans were always battling each other unless
there was a common enemy, which was generally the British army.
It's an age-long battle that Scotland has had with itself,
it's always in fluctuation, the border has always changed. If
anything, I hope (the show) draws a focus to Scotland and it
makes people think about the decisions that have to be made. It
feels like the right sort of time for the show to come out.
Q: What qualities did you admire in Jamie?
A: He's irrepressible, he doesn't let things get to him,
he's got a straight forward way of thinking, which I quite like.
It's that period in the show, coming to understand what it meant
for a man to give his word about something, about honor and
about justice as well - the lines are a lot more blurred these
days, maybe we don't take people for their word.
Q: How did you and Caitriona interpret Claire and Jamie's
attraction?
A: We didn't want to get ahead of ourselves, we didn't want
to make any prejudgments, we wanted for them to discover each
other as the viewers discover them. Obviously they're thrust
into this wedding and therefore married, but that's the only
thing that really connects them, they have to find out more
about each other.
Q: How does it feel to be a newly minted heartthrob?
A: I'm flattered, I just feel lucky that he's a great
character. You start watching the series and you think he's one
thing, but you find out he's an outlaw, and he changes a lot.
I love his relationship with Claire, I think it's nice to
see something that's complicated. He's quite honorable and true
to his word, which I think in this period is quite admirable.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Ken Wills)