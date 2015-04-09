BRIEF-HCA Holdings CEO says actively engaged in discussions with policymakers in Washington about health care reform
* Hca holdings ceo says actively engaged in discussions with policymakers in washington about health care reform - conf call
WASHINGTON, April 8 Bob Schieffer will retire as anchor of CBS's "Face the Nation" program this summer, Politico reported on Wednesday.
CBS News President David Rhodes told colleagues Wednesday night about Schieffer's retirement as the longtime host of the Sunday public affairs program, Politico said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Hca holdings ceo says actively engaged in discussions with policymakers in washington about health care reform - conf call
DETROIT, May 2 Major automakers on Tuesday posted declines in U.S. new vehicle sales for April in a fresh sign the long boom cycle that lifted the American auto industry to record sales last year is losing steam, sending carmaker stocks down.