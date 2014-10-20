LOS ANGELES Oct 20 Fox has ordered anthology
series "Scream Queens" from the creator of 'Glee" and "American
Horror Story," the U.S. television network said on Monday, as
broadcast TV takes a cue from a format largely successful on
cable networks.
The first 15-episode season of the comedy-horror series from
Ryan Murphy will feature a college campus rocked by several
murders.
The series is scheduled to begin production next spring and
premiere in the fall of 2015, the Twenty-First Century Fox
Inc-owned broadcaster said.
The show will reunite Murphy with "Glee" creators Brad
Falchuk, who is also a co-creator of "American Horror Story,"
and Ian Brennan.
Like Emmy-winning anthologies "American Horror Story" and
"Fargo" on Fox cable network FX, "Scream Queens" will feature
new settings and story lines each season.
Murphy said he plans each season of the series to revolve
around two female lead characters.
"We loved every element of the pitch for this show - the
genre-bending concept, which blends true horror with big comedic
moments; the diverse and unforgettable characters," Dana Walden
and Gary Newman, co-chief executives of Fox's TV arm, said in a
statement.
Fox has been aggressively picking up limited-run series like
current crime drama "Gracepoint" and counter-terror thriller
"24," which was brought back this year in a limited run. The
network believes the short-run series, which require less
commitment than a traditional 24-episode season series, are
better attuned to today's on-demand viewing habits and easier to
market.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and
Jeffrey Benkoe)