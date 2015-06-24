NEW YORK, June 23 Fans of the hit 1990s television show "Seinfeld" can lounge on comedian Jerry Seinfeld's battered sofa and reminisce about their favorite episodes in a pop-up, real-life replica of his iconic apartment on New York's Upper West Side.

Online video streaming service Hulu on Wednesday unveiled the replica apartment, where Seinfeld hung out with his best friend George, former girlfriend Elaine and neighbor Kramer, to mark the debut of all the episodes of the Emmy-award winning series on its website.

"Seinfeld: The Apartment," which will be open through Sunday, includes original items from the TV set, a memorabilia gallery and an interactive fan experience from the show about four single friends coping with life in New York City.

"I think it is going to be like Disneyland for so many of the fans," said actor Larry Thomas, who played the immigrant chef known as Soup Nazi because of the strict demands he placed on his customers.

Seinfeld donated several items to the pop-up apartment, including a canvas brick wall signed by the cast and crew when the series ended in 1998 after a nine-year run.

Fans can wander around the 3,500 square foot space, see the original table and booth from Seinfeld's favorite restaurant around the corner, the Devil's hockey team shirt, his suspended bicycle and the picture of Porsches featured in the show.

They can also recreate Kramer's famous stumbling entrance into the apartment and speak to visitors through the intercom system.

"There are like 13-year-olds that come up to me and they love the show and stuff," said Thomas. "It's going to be introduced to a lot of new people."

Hulu acquired all nine seasons of the show, created by Seinfeld and comedian Larry David, in a deal announced in April with Sony Pictures Television in a bid to boost subscriptions and attract a new audience.

Hulu is owned by Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal, Twentieth Century Fox and Walt Disney Co. (Reporting by Reuters Television, writing by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Richard Chang)