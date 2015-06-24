NEW YORK, June 23 Fans of the hit 1990s
television show "Seinfeld" can lounge on comedian Jerry
Seinfeld's battered sofa and reminisce about their favorite
episodes in a pop-up, real-life replica of his iconic apartment
on New York's Upper West Side.
Online video streaming service Hulu on Wednesday unveiled
the replica apartment, where Seinfeld hung out with his best
friend George, former girlfriend Elaine and neighbor Kramer, to
mark the debut of all the episodes of the Emmy-award winning
series on its website.
"Seinfeld: The Apartment," which will be open through
Sunday, includes original items from the TV set, a memorabilia
gallery and an interactive fan experience from the show about
four single friends coping with life in New York City.
"I think it is going to be like Disneyland for so many of
the fans," said actor Larry Thomas, who played the immigrant
chef known as Soup Nazi because of the strict demands he placed
on his customers.
Seinfeld donated several items to the pop-up apartment,
including a canvas brick wall signed by the cast and crew when
the series ended in 1998 after a nine-year run.
Fans can wander around the 3,500 square foot space, see the
original table and booth from Seinfeld's favorite restaurant
around the corner, the Devil's hockey team shirt, his suspended
bicycle and the picture of Porsches featured in the show.
They can also recreate Kramer's famous stumbling entrance
into the apartment and speak to visitors through the intercom
system.
"There are like 13-year-olds that come up to me and they
love the show and stuff," said Thomas. "It's going to be
introduced to a lot of new people."
Hulu acquired all nine seasons of the show, created by
Seinfeld and comedian Larry David, in a deal announced in April
with Sony Pictures Television in a bid to boost subscriptions
and attract a new audience.
Hulu is owned by Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal,
Twentieth Century Fox and Walt Disney Co.
