By Chris Michaud
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 24 Seth Meyers stepped into his
new role as host of NBC's "Late Night" talk show on Monday,
welcoming comedian Amy Poehler and Vice President Joe Biden
while delivering on a promise of a quirky program that still
closely follows the basic formula for late night chat.
Meyers launched his "Late Night" venture with a nod to the
show's previous host, appearing to write a thank you note to
Jimmy Fallon for moving to his Manhattan-based "Tonight Show"
gig, which debuted a week ago.
Meyers and Fallon both cut their comic teeth at "Saturday
Night Live" before ascending to highly visible late night talk
show hosting duties.
And while the new "Late Night" honored the talk show
tradition of opening monologue, followed by banter with the band
leader and comic sketches leading up to light-hearted chat with
guests, some of Meyers' material ventured well beyond the usual,
well-worn pop-culture fodder.
In one notably arcane reference, Meyers joked that among his
competitors, PBS' Charlie Rose was featuring "the 100th
appearance" by Doris Kearns Goodwin. Safe to say that cracks
about Pulitzer Prize-winning American historians are not what
21st-century network television audiences have come to expect.
Introducing what seemed to be intended as a recurring bit,
the show presented a "Venn Diagrams" segment, harking back to
high school math classes, in which two overlapping circles
highlight commonality between two seemingly unrelated ideas.
One example: the overlap of snow and toilet paper - "things
you won't find in Sochi," where the Olympics just concluded.
While his monologue featured a more rapid-fire delivery than
other such hosts, it featured such topical issues as the
Olympics, singer's Bjork's odd sartorial style, 7-11 chain
stores, Taco Bell, and the reality show "The Bachelor."
Meyers, 40, the oldest host in the history of the show which
has also been helmed by David Letterman and Conan O'Brien, has
also stated he wants the show to offer a mix of guests from
actors and athletes to writers and politicians, and Poehler's
and Biden's appearances on Monday bore that out.
Meyers and Poehler tapped into their well-established on-air
chemistry honed during the years they spent together anchoring
the Weekend Update newsdesk on "Saturday Night Live."
Poehler then engaged in a bit of mock-role play with the new
host, pretending to be a boring guest. Meyers joked: "We have
faked chemistry so well" in the past.
Meyers joined "Saturday Night Live" in 2001 and left earlier
this year after having served half his tenure as head writer.
Biden used his time on air to make a pitch for a pet cause
of encouraging U.S. train transportation, while Poehler
referenced her work with Biden on her sitcom, "Parks and
Recreation," saying they would next "do 'Snakes on a Train.'"
The vice president also addressed his political future in a
joking manner, stating "I had planned on making a major
announcement tonight, but I decided tonight's your night,"
adding: "I hope you will invite me back."
"Late Night with Seth Meyers" will appear Monday through
Thursday on NBC at 12:35 EST a.m. (0535 GMT), with guests during
the first week ranging from actor Patrick Stewart to hip-hop
artist Kanye West to author Robyn Doolittle.
