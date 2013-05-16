May 16 "Saturday Night Live" cast member Seth Meyers said on Thursday that he will stay on at the NBC live television comedy show until the end of the year, before he begins hosting the network's "Late Night" talk show in February 2014.

Meyers, 39, will take the reins from Jimmy Fallon on "Late Night" in a programming shuffle at NBC. Fallon will succeed Jay Leno as host of the earlier "Tonight Show."

Meyer's announcement comes ahead of the "SNL" Saturday season finale, which is expected to be the final show for several longtime cast members.

"I'm nowhere near emotionally ready for Saturday to be my last show," Meyers said on NBC's "Today" show. "I am going to go back to 'SNL' in the fall and do the first half of the" television season.

Comedian Bill Hader said earlier this week he will leave "Saturday Night Live" after this season. The show has served as a career springboard for several former cast members including Will Ferrell, Chevy Chase and Tina Fey.

Longtime cast members Fred Armisen and Jason Sudeikis are also expected to leave the show, though representatives at NBC would not comment on cast departures.

Meyers has been an 'SNL' cast member since 2001 and host of its "Weekend Update" news segment since 2006.

NBC is owned by Comcast Corp.