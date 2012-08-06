Sharon Osbourne takes part in a panel discussion at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day 2012 introducing new television shows for the summer season in Pasadena, California April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

LOS ANGELES "America's Got Talent" judge Sharon Osbourne said on Monday she is leaving the television talent show, blaming a dispute with network NBC over her son Jack.

Osbourne told the New York Post she was quitting because NBC dropped Jack Osbourne from a different reality show shortly after he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

But she made clear in a Twitter message on Monday that she would stay on "America's Got Talent" for the remainder of the current season, which will resume after NBC ends its coverage of the London Olympics.

"Please don't misunderstand. I love @nbcagt w/ all my heart and will of course finish out the season. It is still one of the best shows on tv," Osbourne posted on Twitter.

"I love @nbcagt @howiemandel @HowardStern & @NickCannon. We have the world's best crew. And most importantly, we have the best talent on tv," she said.

"Sharon has been a valuable part of the NBC family. We regret any misunderstanding and wish Jack well," NBC said in a statement.

"America's Got Talent" is the biggest summer show on U.S. television and Osbourne has been on the judging panel since 2007.

But she told the New York Post on Monday, "It's time to move on."

Osbourne said in the New York Post story that her son Jack, 26, was in line to take part in NBC's upcoming reality show "Stars Earn Stripes", which puts celebrities through military fitness training. But she said he was let go two days before he was due to start work on the show, and shortly after he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

"I just can't be fake," she told the New York Post. "It's discrimination, and it was badly handled."

Producers have said Jack Osbourne never signed a contract for "Stars Earn Stripes".

Sharon Osbourne first hinted at her intention to leave "America's Got Talent" in July when she tweeted to fellow judge Howard Stern "money is not the reason I'm not returning to @nbcagt," but did not divulge details.

The comments appeared to catch NBC off guard with the network's entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt telling television journalists, "We don't even know what is going on. It is probably much ado about nothing."

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Jill Serjeant and Marguerita Choy)