Sept 25 New ABC drama "Marvel's Agents of
S.H.I.E.L.D." garnered strong ratings in its Tuesday debut,
grabbing 11.9 million viewers overall and ranking first in its
time slot among the 18-to-49 age group prized by advertisers,
according to preliminary Nielsen data provided by ABC.
Ratings for the ABC show, which aired opposite CBS
drama "NCIS" and NBC singing contest "The Voice," were
the highest for a drama debut in nearly four years, ABC said.
"NCIS" was the most-watched show overall on Tuesday night
with 19.5 million total viewers, according to Nielsen data
provided by CBS.
ABC is a unit of Walt Disney Co.
"S.H.I.E.L.D." is ABC's effort to translate the movie
success of Disney's Marvel comics franchise to TV and help lift
the broadcast network's ratings.
For the TV season that ended in May, ABC's prime-time lineup
ranked fourth among the broadcast networks for
18-to-49-year-olds, and second in total viewers, according to
Nielsen.