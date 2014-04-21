LOS ANGELES, April 21 HBO is renewing Mike
Judge's send-up of the rarefied technology world "Silicon
Valley" for a second season after three of the comedy's first
eight episodes aired, the premium cable channel said on Monday.
The show, from the creator of MTV's "Beavis and Butt-head,"
about the travails of programmers launching a start-up has
received praise from critics and Silicon Valley executives alike
for its authentic portrayal of the quirky culture that few have
dared to tackle for television.
The 30-minute show is in HBO's strong Sunday line-up along
with medieval fantasy "Game of Thrones," which has been renewed
for fifth and six seasons, and political satire "Veep" starring
Emmy-winning Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
HBO, owned by Time Warner Inc. said on Monday it was
also renewing "Veep" for a fourth season.
Season four of "Game of Thrones" kicked off on April 6 with
an average of 6.6 million viewers, the largest HBO audience
since the 2007 finale of mafia drama "The Sopranos." The debut
of "Silicon Valley" on the same night drew an average of 2
million viewers and season three of "Veep" averaged 955,000.
(Reporting By Mary Milliken; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and
Andrew Hay)