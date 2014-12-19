By Chris Michaud
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 19 Stephen Colbert filed his final
"Colbert Report" on Thursday, bidding farewell to his popular
cable television show with the help of scores of celebrities who
crowded onto the stage for a rousing sendoff to the tune of
"We'll Meet Again."
Colbert, 50, ended his show's nine-year run on the cable
channel Comedy Central without any guests, until the show's
final moments when he broke into song and was joined by Jon
Stewart, on whose show Colbert first popularized his persona of
an egocentric, bombastic conservative pundit.
The singing comedians were soon joined by famous
personalities from the worlds of entertainment, politics and
sports including Randy Newman, Willie Nelson, Bryan Cranston,
Tom Brokaw, Katie Couric, George Lucas and "Sesame Street"'s Big
Bird.
Among many others on hand were James Franco, Gloria Steinem,
Sam Waterston, Jeff Daniels, Charlie Rose, Barry Manilow, Alan
Alda, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and New York City Mayor Bill de
Blasio.
Before the starry sendoff, Colbert told any new viewers: "If
this is your first time tuning in to 'The Colbert Report' I have
some terrible news. This is in fact your last time tuning in to
'The Colbert Report' - until 10 years from now when they reboot
it directed by (the latest "Star Wars" director) J.J. Abrams."
Colbert stuck to regular segments, including his satiric
commentary, "The Word" replete with references to his trademark
"truthiness" and other catch phrases, before accidentally
killing off the recurring grim reaper character, Grimmy,
exclaiming "I just killed death. That means I am immortal."
In a final bit, he was picked up from the roof by Santa's
sleigh, joined by "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek.
"That was fun. OK, OK, that's the show," he commented,
concluding "From eternity, I'm Stephen Colbert. John," handing
back to Stewart.
Colbert is set to take over CBS flagship late night talk
show "The Late Show" after current longtime host David
Letterman leaves in May. CBS recently announced that the show
will remain in New York.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)