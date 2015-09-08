Sept 8 Stephen Colbert makes his "Late Show"
debut on Tuesday with a mix of Hollywood glamour and
presidential campaign politics with guests George Clooney and
Republican White House contender Jeb Bush.
Nine months after his satirical "The Colbert Report" ended
its run on Comedy Central last December, the 51-year-old actor
and comedian takes on CBS's flagship late night talk
show with no one quite sure what to expect.
Colbert has promised to drop the pompous conservative alter
ego that helped make him a star.
But whether he will take "The Late Show" into the variety
show territory developed by rival Jimmy Fallon on NBC's
"The Tonight Show" or the pranks of "Jimmy Kimmel
Live!" on ABC remains to be seen.
Colbert has revealed little about what he has in store.
He told television reporters last month that he chose
Clooney as his first "Late Show" guest "because he's a brilliant
actor and a great director and he cares about the world."
Jeb Bush and Colbert, meanwhile, have already been making
waves on social media over competing raffles for a seat at
Tuesday's inaugural show taping in New York.
Guests for the remainder of Colbert's first week give a
glimpse of the flavor of what is to come. They include actress
Scarlett Johansson, Tesla Motors chief Elon Musk and Vice
President Joe Biden.
Fallon, whose "Tonight Show" is the most watched of the U.S.
late night talk shows, has gone for a more lighthearted guest
list as he faces off against Colbert for the first time.
On Tuesday, Fallon will sit down with actor Richard Gere,
country star Keith Urban and singer Jessica Simpson. His guests
later this week include singers Justin Timberlake and Carrie
Underwood and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.
On Friday, Fallon will talk with Republican presidential
front-runner Donald Trump. Colbert's guests on that night's show
include comedian Amy Schumer and author Stephen King.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)