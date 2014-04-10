(Adds details on cable competition, paragraph 17)
By Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES, April 10 A new kind of Stephen
Colbert will be coming to late-night network television as he
succeeds CBS's "Late Show" host David Letterman next year,
capping the generational shift in late-night TV's landscape
across U.S. networks eager to attract younger viewers and online
followings.
Colbert, 49, who made his mark satirizing political
conservatives on his Comedy Central weeknight cable
show "The Colbert Report," said on Thursday he would drop his
known persona of a dim-witted, big-egoed conservative pundit.
"I won't be doing the new show in character, so we'll all
get to find out how much of him was me. I'm looking forward to
it," Colbert said in a statement.
There is a measure of risk in abandoning a groundbreaking
formula for the comedian whose Emmy-winning show has attracted a
strong audience among young viewers, a coveted group that CBS
is surely eyeing with its choice of Colbert.
"A lot of his audience has never seen him as himself," said
TV analyst David Bianculli. "He'll bring a lot of that
sensibility to it, but it will be a different tone."
But for the comedian who plays the court jester to U.S.
politics and is known for inventing zeitgeist catch phrases like
"truthiness," he has a chance to distinguish himself against
rivals as an expert interviewer as he has often done on "The
Colbert Report" and first as a member of the cast of "The Daily
Show with Jon Stewart."
"I think it's smarter than turning it over to someone who
has never done the job of interviewing, which he does really
well," said Bianculli.
'WE JUMPED AT IT'
Jimmy Fallon, 39, who took over NBC's "The Tonight
Show" from Jay Leno in February, and Seth Meyers, Fallon's
40-year-old replacement on the network's "Late Night" program,
each developed their comic touch as performers on sketch comedy
program "Saturday Night Live."
"Colbert's talent at playfully bantering with guests ...
also reflects a contrast with Jimmy Fallon, who despite his
knack for musical parodies and viral videos can at times be
cloying or empty in the interview format," wrote Brian Lowry,
the TV columnist for trade publication Variety.
Details of how the format of "Late Show" will change under
Colbert's stewardship, or whether it will remain based in New
York City, have yet to be determined.
CBS Entertainment Chairman Nina Tassler said Colbert's
representative approached the network about Letterman's spot.
"When his name was brought to our attention, we jumped at
it. He stood out above the rest," she said, noting that
Letterman gave his blessing.
What is sure is that CBS will be making a play to expand on
Colbert's Comedy Central audience and capitalizing on his
Twitter following of 6.2 million, which dwarfs the 286,000 at
the "Late Show."
Colbert's half-hour show attracts an average of 1.1 million
viewers to the Viacom Inc-owned network, according to
Nielsen, less than half as many as those who tune into the "Late
Show." That number is miniscule in relation to his cultural
impact.
Colbert's audience has a median age of 42 years, 16 years
younger than Letterman's. Ad sales for "The Colbert Report" rose
slightly last year while advertising for "Late Show" declined in
2013, according to ad tracking firm Kantar Media.
Fallon, who has been able to create a strong following on
YouTube and has 12.3 million Twitter followers, has lifted the
"Tonight" audience by bringing in younger viewers, and attracts
twice as many viewers under the age of 50 as Letterman.
The late-night hosts compete for viewers with cable
offerings such as the comedy programming on Time Warner Inc's
Adult Swim, which draws nearly 1.2 million 18-to 49-year
olds on average during the same time slot, according to Nielsen.
That's more than either Kimmel or Letterman in the age group
most desired by advertisers.
FROM CABLE TO BROADCAST
Unlike his late-night rivals, Colbert has burnished his
image by tackling political issues with the biting satire of his
self-described "fool" persona.
Although early reaction has been positive to Colbert's
hiring, some have wondered if the South Carolina native's
backhanded skewering of conservatives - with lines like "reality
has a well-known liberal bias" that have made him a favorite on
the left - could stand in his way of establishing wide appeal
outside of his niche cable personality.
"He's (a) smart and genial fellow who's a good enough actor
and improviser to pull off breathtaking satire, but has never
spent any appreciable time on camera," wrote Wired's Peter
Rubin, adding that audiences may find Colbert's fictional
persona preferable to him unfiltered.
But in a signal of how he can connect out of character,
Colbert touched viewers last year when he dropped his bloviating
persona in a moving tribute to his late mother.
CBS believes he will have enough versatility to work on a
broadcast network show.
"He is so nimble, and so smart and quick-witted," Tassler
said. "All of those qualities and attributes are a hallmark of a
great host."
(Additional reporting by Ron Grover and Lisa Richwine; Editing
by Mary Milliken, James Dalgleish, Jonathan Oatis and Bernard
Orr)