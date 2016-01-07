Jan 7 The White House on Thursday rejected calls
for the release of Steven Avery, the convicted Wisconsin man at
the center of popular Netflix streaming series "Making a
Murderer," as another outlet announced that the case would
return to television.
Investigation Discovery channel said it has started work on
a follow-up TV special to the murder case that has sparked
petitions calling for Avery's release after the Netflix show
raised concerns about a possible miscarriage of justice.
"Front Page: The Steven Avery Story" is expected to air in
late January and expects to "present crucial testimony and
information that addresses many of the questions surrounding
Steven Avery," Investigation Discovery's group president Henry
Schlieff said in a statement.
"Making a Murderer," a 10-hour documentary about Avery's
arrest and conviction for a 2005 murder, has become one of the
most talked-about shows in Netflix history since it began
streaming in mid-December.
One petition, on Whitehouse.gov, asked President Barack
Obama to pardon Avery and received more than 113,000 signatures.
But the White House on Thursday officially turned down the
request, saying on the website that the U.S. president does not
have authority to issue pardons in state cases.
The Netflix documentary, which began filming 10 years ago,
recounts how Avery was convicted of an earlier, unrelated rape
and sent to prison in 1985, serving 18 years before DNA evidence
exonerated him and he was released.
In 2005, Avery, and his learning-challenged teenaged nephew
Brendan Dassey, were arrested and later sentenced to life in
prison for the killing of photographer Teresa Halbach on their
rural scrap car property near Manitowoc.
The documentary, and Avery's defense team, suggested that
law enforcement officials in Manitowoc County planted evidence
against Avery after he filed a $36 million federal civil rights
lawsuit against the county over his 1985 conviction. The current
sheriff of Manitowoc County has rejected those claims.
Another petition on Change.org calling for Avery's
exoneration has gathered more than 342,000 signatures.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by David Gregorio)