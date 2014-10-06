By Mary Milliken
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 6 American television has laid
bare Don Draper's extramarital dalliances in "Mad Men" and
Olivia Pope's affair with the president of the United States in
"Scandal."
Now comes a TV series where the affair is not just a
supporting story, but rather the main plot. "The Affair" is a
psychological dissection of an adulterous liaison between two
married people, played out against the background of an unsolved
crime.
Premiering Sunday on premium cable network Showtime, the
10-episode series is told from the distinct perspectives of him,
Noah, a father of four played by British actor Dominic West, and
her, Alison, a young waitress portrayed by fellow Briton Ruth
Wilson.
The difference from other TV shows where adultery plays a
role is that creator Sarah Treem hopes audiences for "The
Affair" will find it hard to take sides.
"In our show, we are trying to portray the cheaters in a
sympathetic light, basically asking you to see their
predicament," said Treem, who teams up with Israeli Hagai Levi,
her co-writer from HBO's "In Treatment."
"I don't know that we would have been able to handle that
situation in a television format until recently," she added.
The series opens with Noah and wife Helen, played by Maura
Tierney, packing their kids up for an extended holiday in
Montauk on Long Island's tip. He has a good life as a New York
City school teacher and budding novelist, and a seemingly good
marriage.
Noah meets Alison at the diner where she works and later
runs into her on the beach, where they take their first steps in
the dance of seduction. Her life is marked by a tragedy and her
marriage to Cole, portrayed by Joshua Jackson, is strained by
her pain.
West, well-known to Americans as detective Jimmy McNulty in
HBO's "The Wire," said he was drawn back to American TV by the
"very forensic examination of ordinary human relationships."
"Everyone in the world has an opinion about infidelity and
affairs and lots of people have experience of it, so it is a
real sensitive subject and no one is indifferent about it," said
West.
The drama's tension lies in the disparity between his and
her perspectives, like how they remember their first encounter
or how they interpret their sexual encounters.
And sex plays a starring role.
"There is an unbelievable amount of sex, much more than we
thought there was going to be," West said with a laugh.
And to do it well he said "you have to be very confident ...
that it is moving the narrative along and not a mere
illustration."
Treem assured the actors that sex was always germane to the
story. "It is really fascinating to literally watch the sex
evolve as the relationship deepens," she said.
(Editing by Jill Serjeant and Matthew Lewis)