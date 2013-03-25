LOS ANGELES, March 25 U.S. TV network CBS has
apologized after its Emmy-winning reality series "The Amazing
Race" angered veterans with an episode featuring Vietnamese
communist propaganda.
The show's host, Phil Keoghan, apologized before the start
of Sunday's show for the March 17 episode in which participants
in Hanoi were required to memorize a pro-communist song and use
a downed U.S. B-52 bomber aircraft in the city as a prop.
"We want to apologize to veterans - particularly those who
served in Vietnam - as well as to their families and any viewers
who were offended by the broadcast," said Keoghan, reading from
a statement.
"The Amazing Race" is a competition in which teams travel
around the world to complete challenges and vie for a $1 million
cash prize.
About 58,000 U.S. troops were killed during the Vietnam War
(1964-1975) against communist North Vietnam. More than 7 million
U.S. Vietnam veterans are still alive.
James E. Koutz, a Vietnam veteran and head of the American
Legion veterans group who demanded an apology last week from
CBS, said on Monday he believed the network's statement was
"sincere and heartfelt."
"America is a forgiving country," Koutz said in a statement.
"When you make a mistake, you own up to it."
U.S. Senator John McCain of Arizona, a former prisoner of
war in North Vietnam and one of the country's most prominent
Vietnam veterans, said CBS "did the right thing by apologizing."
"We all make mistakes - the issue is closed," McCain said on
Twitter.
CBS is owned by CBS Corp.