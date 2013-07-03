By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES, July 2
LOS ANGELES, July 2 NBC is praying that its pick
up of popular cable miniseries "The Bible" will improve its
ratings, a move that analysts have pegged as a low-risk gamble
for the struggling U.S. television network.
"The Bible," whose 10-episode run on the History Channel
network this spring averaged about 11 million viewers per
installment, lit up TV ratings by pulling in 13.1 million
viewers for its March 3 debut, topping all broadcast shows.
Meanwhile, Comcast Corp-owned NBC finished fifth
in the competitive February sweeps that sets ad rates, edged out
by Spanish-language network Univision and illustrating that
NBC's lineup is a limited draw aside from its annual slate of
professional football telecasts in the fall.
"Even if only a third of the people who watched it on the
History Channel tune in, it would be an NBC-sized win for the
network," said television analyst David Bianculli. "NBC has so
few chips left at the table."
"The Bible" sequel, which does not have an expected air or
production date, has the working title "A.D.: Beyond the Bible,"
and picks up in the time following Jesus Christ's death and
resurrection.
"NBC is sort of really lost ... at sea - if you're at sea
maybe you look for a dove with an olive branch," said Bianculli,
who teaches at Rowan University in New Jersey.
That dove and olive branch could be "The Bible" creators
Mark Burnett and his actress-wife Roma Downey.
Burnett is best known as the executive producer of NBC
singing contest "The Voice" and the U.S. version of pioneering
reality series "Survivor." Downey, who played Jesus' mother Mary
in "The Bible," has a strong Christian following from her time
on CBS religious-themed drama "Touched by an Angel."
"The day after 'The Bible' premiered, I told Mark we were on
board with no hesitation for the follow-up miniseries," NBC
Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt said in a statement on
Monday. "This will be attention-getting in every way."
Part of the miniseries' success was the way it rallied an
under-served segment of U.S. television audience, said Craig
Detweiler, a professor at Pepperdine University in Malibu,
California, who specializes in media and religion.
"The networks have consistently underestimated how large and
popular a seemingly ancient story remains," Detweiler said. "At
this point, a network like NBC can't afford to let cable
networks pass them with a miniseries with such broad appeal."
THE STORY AS THE STAR
Biblical stories are also nothing new for Hollywood, which
counts 1956's "The Ten Commandments" and 1949's "Samson and
Delilah" among its cinematic classics.
"The Bible," which begins with Adam and Eve and goes beyond
the time of Jesus' crucifixion, shows the inherent drama in the
origin stories of Judaism and Christianity that were unfamiliar
to younger generations, Detweiler said.
"It basically provided a broad public service that the
History Channel underestimated," he added. "They proved that the
story was actually the star, and they didn't need (star) names
to sell it."
The miniseries also treads softly enough on its subject to
escape any religion-based controversies, said Robert Thompson, a
TV and pop culture at Syracuse University in New York.
"I think doing religion on television can be problematic,"
Thompson said, citing the example of ABC's award-winning but
short-lived 1990s drama about a liberal priest, "Nothing
Sacred," which ran afoul of Catholic groups.
"Generally if you're doing contemporary stories on TV it has
to be the 'I can walk again' type of show like 'Touched by an
Angel,'" Thompson said. "I don't think this is really going out
on a limb."
"The Bible" did withstand a controversy with its ratings
unscathed. Some viewers believed there was a physical
resemblance between an actor portraying Satan and U.S. President
Barack Obama.
The goal for Burnett and Downey in the next installment is
to make less familiar Bible stories as compelling as the story
of Jesus and the plagues and disasters of the Old Testament.
"The challenge is to turn Peter and Paul into heroes on par
with Moses and Jesus," Detweiler said referring to two of
Christ's apostles. "Hollywood is always best at selling
properties that have audience pre-awareness."
It is also an opportunity for NBC to win back a strong
audience in the American heartland.
"It can bring viewers back and bring them out of the
basement," Detweiler said. "It gives them (NBC) a base upon
which to build. It gives them viewers between Los Angeles and
New York and shows them that 'we have something for you.'"