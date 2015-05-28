NEW YORK May 28 South African comedian Trevor
Noah will replace Jon Stewart as the host of the last-night
comedy parody "The Daily Show" on Sept. 28, Comedy Central said
on Thursday.
The Viacom Inc.-owned cable network made the announcement on
its website and with a brief video of Noah, 31, testing out the
set in the studio and sitting in the chair as Stewart came up
from behind him.
"Welcome to 'The Daily Show.' Welcome with me Trevor Noah. I
am 'The Daily Show'" Noah said in the brief video clip.
The network announced that Noah, the son of a black South
African mother and a Swiss father, would replace Stewart in May.
Stewart's last show will be on Aug. 6 after hosting for 16
years in which he became one of America's most popular political
satirists.
Noah's arrival marks another major shift for the comedy
cable network. Comedian Larry Wilmore replaced Stephen Colbert
earlier this year. Colbert left the network to succeed David
Letterman, who retired from CBS's "Late Show," with a celebrity
sendoff last week.
Shortly after Noah's appointment was announced he faced a
backlash of criticism for comments he made on Twitter about Jews
and women.
But the comedian played down the controversy.
"To reduce my views to a handful of jokes that didn't land
is not a true reflection of my character, nor my evolution as a
comedian," he said on Twitter.
Noah joined the show as a contributor in late 2014.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)