By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES, Jan 21 Kevin Bacon is hardly the
first movie star to make the leap to television. But his new
show - serial killer thriller "The Following" - may qualify as
one of the creepiest projects he has ever done.
Needless to say, Bacon - the charming teenager who turned a
small American town on to dancing in "Footloose" in 1984 - plays
the good guy in the new Fox television series premiering on
Monday.
Well, sort of.
Bacon, 54, plays taciturn, vodka-swilling former FBI agent
Ryan Hardy, called back from retirement to investigate
charismatic murderer Joe Carroll (played by British actor James
Purefoy), who inspires a cult following of copycat killers while
behind bars.
But Bacon's character has plenty of his own flaws and finds
himself seduced by Carroll's diabolical personality.
"I wanted my character to be complex and flawed. That's the
kind of hero I like to play and I like to see," Bacon told
reporters before the premiere.
"He gets strangely seduced by Joe, not sexually but in a
friendship way. Joe sees into Ryan and is able to play him like
a violin. My character is not an extremely well-read and
educated man. He is not a people person, a charmer, a dynamic
speaker and maybe not even someone you want to go have a beer
with, and Joe Carroll is all these things.
"It's an exciting thing for an actor to be able to peel
those layers back," he said.
GRAPHIC VIOLENCE, TENSE THRILLER
Part psychological thriller and part violent crime show with
scenes in which a Carroll devotee stabs herself in the eyes and
another sets herself on fire, "The Following" is one of the most
anticipated new dramas on U.S. television.
Variety called it "a full-throttle ride that, four episodes
in, proves twisty, unpredictable and tense." Entertainment
Weekly described Bacon's Hardy as "a telltale heart-warmer of a
guy who tries to come off as cold and aloof. He doesn't fool us
for a moment, though, and that's why we end up caring about this
screwed-up hero."
The show, on network television rather than cable, has also
provoked unease because of its graphic violence.
"It's squeamish and it's not for the faint of heart. You
have to kind of look away," admitted the show's creator, Kevin
Williamson.
"But it's also the cat-and-mouse of it. ...On the one hand,
I have this amazing do-gooder and I tried to pair him up with
the most evil, crazed, brilliant psychopath that I could
possibly come up with," Williamson added.
Bacon, whose 30-year career includes roles in "Mystic
River," "Apollo 13" and "A Few Good Men," is the latest A-lister
to move into a starring role in television after minor roles on
the small screen as a young actor.
He joins the likes of Kathy Bates ("Harry's Law"), Laura
Linney ("The Big C"), Dustin Hoffman ("Luck"), Kate Winslet
("Mildred Pierce"), Don Cheadle ("House of Lies") and Kevin
Spacey, who stars in the upcoming Netflix drama "House of
Cards."
Bacon said he had been looking around for a TV project for
about three or four years, after admiring series like gritty
police show "The Wire," post 9/11 thriller "Homeland," and dark
drug drama "Breaking Bad."
He said he was also encouraged by the experience of his
wife, Kyra Sedgwick, the star of the police series "The Closer,"
for which she won an Emmy in 2010.
"I was finding myself to be more and more of a TV consumer
as the quality and writing of the shows seemed to get better and
better. I find myself really knocked out by so many shows," he
said.
"I found this to be such a page-turner ... and I felt like
the continuing exploration of this guy and what is eating at him
and what makes him tick would be interesting to explore from a
character standpoint."
