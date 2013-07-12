By Mary Milliken
| LOS ANGELES, July 12
LOS ANGELES, July 12 In the first 10 minutes of
the second season of HBO drama "The Newsroom," creator Aaron
Sorkin hits viewers with half a dozen news themes, an intense
legal discussion, a flashback and SOPA.
Yes, SOPA, the acronym for the Stop Online Piracy Act being
debated in Congress. It's the kind of complex topics that will
keep news junkies and fans of Sorkin's chaotic television
newsroom on their toes for season two, which premieres Sunday.
Although the first season of "The Newsroom" has a good
chance of picking up Emmy nominations next week, including for
best drama, Sorkin's creation was picked apart by the critics.
Now the writer who made his name with the Emmy-winning drama
"The West Wing" and won a writing Oscar for "The Social Network"
begins this season with something to prove.
In a sign of what's at stake, Sorkin told The Hollywood
Reporter that for season two he re-wrote the first three
episodes and had to re-shoot chunks of the first and second at a
cost of several million dollars to HBO, owned by Time Warner
.
"The Newsroom" stars Jeff Daniels as gruff news anchor Will
McAvoy, bent on delivering a nightly newscast that tackles the
tough news issues, regardless of ratings pressures. He is
supported in his quest by his former love and producer MacKenzie
McHale (Emily Mortimer), his boss (Sam Waterston) and smart
staffers whose fragile personal lives enrich each episode.
In the first season, Sorkin was criticized for presenting a
sanctimonious view of the news, with "New York Times" critic
Alessandra Stanley saying: "'The Newsroom' would be a lot better
if the main characters preached less and went back to
reporting."
For this season, Sorkin hired a dozen consultants, mostly
journalists, to help him navigate the news. But he insists he is
not out to tell the world how to produce news.
"This show isn't meant to be a 'here's how you do it' kind
of thing," Sorkin told Reuters this week. "It's a workplace
show."
NO STATEMENT ON MEDIA
The Sorkin-created workplace is a bewildering environment,
rife with his trademark, detail-filled dialogue and breaking
news events, most of which happened in the real world. Add to
that a complex legal case that will thread its way through
entire season.
In the first few minutes of season two, Will McAvoy is in
deep trouble with his corporate masters for calling the
conservative Tea Party movement "the American Taliban."
A corporate lawyer played by show newcomer Marcia Gay Harden
says to Will: "Fourteen months ago, you went on the air and
called the Tea Party the American Taliban. What happened then?"
Will responds "A lot."
The viewer is then pulled into the vortex of news from the
year before in flashback, from the campaigning of presidential
hopeful Mitt Romney to the rebel victory in Libya to Occupy Wall
Street to SOPA. And then there is a fictional story about U.S.
use of chemical weapons code-named "Genoa," based on a real 1998
story that got CNN in trouble. It will be the bete noire for
"News Night" this season.
Daniels, who may also be an Emmy contender, believes Will
McAvoy's objectives are not just the stuff of fiction.
"I think there are shows out there that are trying to do,
and successfully do, what Will is trying to do ... And that is
to tell the truth," he said.
Sorkin, for his part, says he is not selling "The Newsroom"
as a critique of today's news media landscape.
"I think it's impossible to make any statement about the
media," Sorkin said. "There's just so much of it. It's so big."
(Additional reporting by John Russell; Editing by Stacey Joyce)