LOS ANGELES Oct 4 America's leading animated
dysfunctional family "The Simpsons" will be continuing their
antics for a 26th season, the Fox broadcast network said on
Friday, cementing the show's status as the longest-running
animated series in U.S. television history.
"The Simpsons," now in its 25th season, is a staple at Fox
television, as its leading family - Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and
Maggie - have become globally recognized figures of popular
culture. The show is also the longest-running sitcom and
primetime scripted series in U.S. history.
"For more than a quarter of a century, 'The Simpsons' has
captured the hearts and minds of fans in a way that transcends
ages, languages and cultures," Kevin Reilly, chairman of
entertainment at Fox broadcasting, said in a statement.
"It's one of the greatest sitcoms of our time, and I'm
looking forward to yet another landmark season."
In a conference call with reporters last month, Executive
Producer Al Jean said one of the show's main characters will die
in a forthcoming episode. The death is now scheduled for the
26th season.
"This is great; no end in sight, except for one character
who will die next season," Jean said in response to the show's
renewal.
"The Simpsons," created by Matt Groening, first aired on Fox
in 1989 and the popularity of doughnut-loving Homer and his
family helped the fledgling network become a major player in the
TV industry. The show is broadcast in more than 100 countries
and 50 languages, and has won 28 Primetime Emmy awards and been
awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The 25th season premiered with "Homerland" on Sunday, a
spoof of Showtime thriller "Homeland," drawing in 6.4 million
viewers according to Fox. The Oct. 6 episode is the annual
Halloween-themed "Treehouse of Horror," with a special opening
couch gag sequence directed by Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del
Toro.
The series has attracted guest voice stars spanning the full
spectrum of popular culture, from late actress Elizabeth Taylor,
astronaut Buzz Aldrin, physicist Stephen Hawking and former
British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
Two years ago, the show's future came into jeopardy when the
network was unable to reach a payment deal with its principal
voice cast that includes Dan Castellaneta (Homer), Nancy
Cartwright (Bart), and Yeardley Smith (Lisa). Fox and the cast
eventually came to an agreement.
Fox TV is a unit of 21st Century Fox Inc.