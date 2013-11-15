LOS ANGELES Nov 15 U.S. television network FXX
has secured the cable and online streaming rights to reruns of
the Fox animated series "The Simpsons" in what is thought to be
one of the most expensive syndication deals in television, the
network said on Friday.
FXX, owned by 21st Century Fox, said it will begin
airing past episodes of "The Simpsons" in August 2014.
At the same time, its soon-to-be launched on-demand mobile
service, FXNOW, will make available all episodes from past
seasons of Bart, Homer, Lisa and the rest of the dysfunctional
family.
The series' first 24 seasons, including 530 episodes, will
be put into syndication as part of the new deal and each
subsequent season will be made available when a new season
begins to air.
FXX, a channel aimed at young adults that debuted in
September, said the agreement allows it to air the current 25th
season of "The Simpsons" once the series' 26th season begins in
September 2014.
While FXX, Fox and syndication arm Twentieth Television are
all part of Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox, the "Simpsons"
syndication rights were sold through a competitive bidding
process that drew interest from five players in the cable
industry, a person with knowledge of the deal said.
Financial terms were not disclosed, but FXX said the deal
was made "after a vigorous bidding war which resulted in what is
believed to be the biggest off-network deal ever." Twentieth
Television was targeting a package of up to $1 billion, a person
with knowledge of the plans told Reuters in July.
"The Simpsons" is the longest running comedy series in
television history and had only previously been syndicated on
local broadcast networks.