By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 26
patriarch of Fox's hit TV comedy "The Simpsons," Homer Simpson
has won a Grammy, journeyed to space, been a baseball mascot,
bowled a perfect game and nearly destroyed and saved Springfield
on more than one occasion.
After 25 years and 552 episodes, Homer and his family are
gearing up for Season 26, which kicks off on Sunday with the
death of a Springfield resident. It will be followed by the
season premiere of Seth MacFarlane's animated Fox show "Family
Guy," where the Griffins visit the Simpsons in Springfield.
Created by Matt Groening, "The Simpsons" premiered on Fox in
1989 and is the longest-running animated series in the history
of U.S. television. It is the world's most-watched U.S. TV show,
syndicated across more than 100 countries with 150 million
viewers a week.
The tales of donut-loving Homer, housewife Marge, rebellious
Bart, prodigy Lisa and baby Maggie from the fictitious American
town of Springfield, have tapped into the shifting American
zeitgeist and become embedded in pop culture.
Season 26 will also see Marge delving into the sandwich
business, Mr. Burns finding a girlfriend and losing his money to
SpaceX founder Elon Musk, and Bart exacting revenge on a new
teacher. Guest voices will include Musk, Jane Fonda, Nick
Offerman and Willem Dafoe.
Ahead of Sunday's premiere, Homer waxed lyrical with Reuters
(through the collective of writers at "The Simpsons") on family
goals, newfound friendships and nuclear energy.
Q: After 552 adventures, what's next for you and the family?
A: My dream is to put one of my kids (through) college. The
other two are on their own.
Q: Any place you'd like to go that you haven't been yet?
A: I'd just like to go to Brazil one time without everyone
trying to kill me.
Q: Which celebrity would you like to come visit Springfield?
A: I would love a visit from the Donut Fairy, if indeed
there is such a deity.
Q: I hear you had a recent encounter with the Griffins of
"Family Guy." Is this the beginning of a new friendship?
A: Yes we have great new friends we will never ever see
again.
Q: Your kids Bart, Lisa and Maggie have achieved a fair
amount of notable moments, from being a member of Mensa to
destroying Springfield Elementary and attempted murder. What do
you hope they each become in the future?
A: I hope when the boy goes to jail, as he certainly will,
it's for a misdemeanor. I deeply hope and pray Maggie learns how
to talk. And Lisa would love to be president. I would love to
live in the White House where the chef has to make you pork
chops whenever you want!
Q: Just between us, which kid is really your favorite?
A: First you tell me which Fox animated show is your
favorite.
Q: If Chief Wiggum held a gun to your head - a frightening
prospect given his incompetence - and made you choose between
donuts and your kids, what would you do?
A: I wouldn't worry because he'd forget to load it. By the
way, do police chiefs do that where YOU come from?
Q: You've spent many years working in Sector 7G of
Springfield's nuclear power plant. What are your thoughts on
nuclear energy? Would you eat sushi from Lake Springfield?
A: Nuclear energy has given me a healthy green glow, even at
night. I would not eat sushi from anywhere, after nearly being
killed by fugu (Japanese blowfish).
Q: I'd love to come have dinner with you and Marge. What are
the directions to Springfield again?
A: Turn left at Ogdenville then go 2 miles past Shelbyville.
