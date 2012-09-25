LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 NBC said on Tuesday it had
ordered two more seasons of its hit TV singing contest "The
Voice" for the spring and fall of 2013.
"This pickup will assure the many dedicated 'Voice' fans
that this innovative show will continue to bring some of the
most talented new voices to the world's attention through all of
next year," NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said in
a statement.
"The Voice", which debuted as a spring show in 2011, moved
to a twice a year cycle earlier this month, where it is watched
by more than 12 million Americans and has drawn bigger audiences
than Fox television's revamped "The X Factor."
NBC, which is majority-owned by Comcast, announced
last week that singers Shakira and Usher will take the places of
celebrity judges Cee Lo Green and Christina Aguilera when the
show returns in the spring of 2013.
"The Voice" has proved one of the brightest lights in NBC's
struggling programming schedule as the network seeks to lift
itself out of its bottom place among the four leading U.S. free
to air broadcasters.
As the 2012-13 TV season officially kicked off on Monday
with new and returning shows on all networks, "The Voice" was
the top show of the night among the 18-49 demographic most
prized by advertisers, according to Nielsen data.