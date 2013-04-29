LOS ANGELES, April 29 Pop singers Rod Stewart
and CeeLo Green will perform live in May on U.S. television
singing competition "The Voice," a prominent spot for artists to
promote upcoming albums.
Network NBC said on Monday that Green, a former judge on the
popular contest, is slated to perform his new song "Only You."
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Stewart will perform
material from his upcoming album, "Time," his first release of
original material in over a decade.
Stewart and Green will perform on the May 8 episode, while
Grammy-winning country-pop trio Lady Antebellum will promote
their forthcoming album "Golden" on the May 14 episode.
Pop singer Robin Thicke, singer-producer Pharrell Williams
and rapper T.I. will all perform on the May 14 episode of "The
Voice," which averages about 14 million viewers over its two
weekly shows.
The competition's fourth season, which installed pop singers
Shakira and Usher to replace Green and Christina Aguilera as
judges, reaches its climax in June, when one of the aspiring
contestants will be proclaimed the winner and get a recording
contract.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey. Editing by Jill Serjeant and Andre
Grenon)