LOS ANGELES, June 19 NBC said on Wednesday that
its singing competition "The Voice", which included the first
live TV performance by Cher in more than a decade, had attracted
15.3 million viewers.
In a two-hour season finale, teenage country singer Danielle
Bradbery become the show's youngest winner.
"The Voice" wrapped its fourth season on Tuesday. It was the
second most-watched program on U.S. television behind the sixth
game of the National Basketball Association Finals, which had
about 16.2 million viewers.
The singing competition is a bright spot for NBC, which is
trying to lift itself out of the ratings cellar.
Rival show "American Idol," which had its finale in May, was
watched by about 14.2 million people, which was a record low for
the one-time ratings juggernaut for News Corp-owned
Fox.
"The Voice" finale also had performances by pop singer Bruno
Mars, rapper Pitbull with Christina Aguilera and veteran rocker
Bob Seger. Aguilera will be returning to the judging panel next
season after taking time off to focus on her music career.
"The Voice" had a previous finale high of 14.1 million
viewers.
NBC is owned by Comcast Corp.