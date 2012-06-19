LONDON, June 19 A live tour tied to the BBC's
"The Voice UK" singing contest has been cancelled due to poor
ticket sales, Britain's publicly funded broadcaster reported on
Tuesday.
The cancellation is a further blow to a series which opened
to strong viewer ratings at its launch in March but lost
popularity during its first series on British television.
It faced earlier embarrassment when the winning act, Leanne
Mitchell, only reached no. 45 in the singles charts with a cover
of Whitney Houston's "Run To You".
"The X Factor", run by music producer Simon Cowell and aired
on BBC's main rival ITV, regularly sees its winning performers
top the charts, and its tours of Britain are generally
successful.
The Voice UK Live tour had been due to open in Bournemouth
on Sept. 12 and visit venues in Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester,
Liverpool, London, Glasgow and Sheffield.
"Unfortunately, The Voice UK Live has been cancelled due to
lack of ticket sales," a spokesperson told the BBC in a
statement. "Customers are advised to contact their point of
purchase for ticket refunds."
The Voice, which has already enjoyed success in the United
States, launched to much fanfare on the BBC. British media
reports said the broadcaster spent 22 million pounds ($35
million) to acquire the show.
The inaugural judging panel featured The Black Eyed Peas
star will.i.am, Welsh singer Tom Jones, British chart topper
Jessie J and Ireland's Danny O'Donoghue.
Early episodes did well in the ratings, attracting average
audiences of more than 10 million and eclipsing ITV rival
"Britain's Got Talent", another Cowell vehicle, when the two
shows went head-to-head.
But later in its run The Voice audiences dropped to a low of
around 4.5 million.
BBC One controller Danny Cohen has said producers would look
at ways to improve the second series in 2013. He also said that,
despite the ratings decline, the programme overall was a success
and broke records for a new entertainment show on the BBC.