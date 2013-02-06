Pop group ''The Wanted'' arrive at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES After storming the U.S. pop charts with their infectious dance songs last year, British-Irish boy band The Wanted are set to invade television screens with a new reality show on the E! channel this summer, the network announced on Wednesday.

"The Wanted Life," co-produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions, will follow the band members as they move into a house in the Hollywood Hills and work on their anticipated album, due for release later this year.

The Wanted - Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes, Tom Parker and Jay McGuiness - formed in 2009 in England, and was signed by Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun for its U.S. endeavors.

The five, aged 19 to 24, are known for their raucous behavior and are often pictured out drinking and partying with girls.

"We've always tried to show who we are. We haven't hid much," band member George said in an interview with E! Online.

"I don't think there's anything off limits to be honest ... We'll let everything be exposed," Kaneswaran added.

The band have accumulated a strong following of fans on Twitter after hit singles such as "Glad You Came" and "Chasing the Sun" became radio and pop chart staples last year.

The band also opened for Bieber at various tour dates including his sold-out Madison Square Gardens gig in New York last December.

They will be embarking on their own headlining tour in the United States and Britain in the fall, with details to be released in summer.

George has also grabbed headlines for his friendship with troubled actress Lindsay Lohan, who has been traveling to the UK with the band in the last few months.

George did not say whether Lohan would appear on the show, which is set to premiere in June.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Eric Walsh)