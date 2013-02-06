LOS ANGELES Feb 6 After storming the U.S. pop
charts with their infectious dance songs last year,
British-Irish boy band The Wanted are set to invade television
screens with a new reality show on the E! channel this summer,
the network announced on Wednesday.
"The Wanted Life," co-produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions,
will follow the band members as they move into a house in the
Hollywood Hills and work on their anticipated album, due for
release later this year.
The Wanted - Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes, Tom
Parker and Jay McGuiness - formed in 2009 in England, and was
signed by Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun for its U.S.
endeavors.
The five, aged 19 to 24, are known for their raucous
behavior and are often pictured out drinking and partying with
girls.
"We've always tried to show who we are. We haven't hid
much," band member George said in an interview with E! Online.
"I don't think there's anything off limits to be honest ...
We'll let everything be exposed," Kaneswaran added.
The band have accumulated a strong following of fans on
Twitter after hit singles such as "Glad You Came" and "Chasing
the Sun" became radio and pop chart staples last year.
The band also opened for Bieber at various tour dates
including his sold-out Madison Square Gardens gig in New York
last December.
They will be embarking on their own headlining tour in the
United States and Britain in the fall, with details to be
released in summer.
George has also grabbed headlines for his friendship with
troubled actress Lindsay Lohan, who has been traveling to the UK
with the band in the last few months.
George did not say whether Lohan would appear on the show,
which is set to premiere in June.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Eric
Walsh)