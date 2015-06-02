By Daina Beth Solomon
| LOS ANGELES, June 2
LOS ANGELES, June 2 Carly Lehwald, transitioning
to life as a woman, is at ease shopping for lacy bras in new
reality television show "Becoming Us," while Ben Lehwald, her
teenage son, tags along, squirming in embarrassment.
Carly tells Ben coolly: "Been there, done that, not a big
deal."
It may be hard for Ben, but the whole idea of bringing
cameras into their homes belongs to this high school senior who
felt "lost" when his father switched from "Charlie" to "Carly."
He pitched the show to his family in hopes that putting
their lives on TV would help other kids accept transgender
parents.
The ABC Family "docuseries" premieres June 8, marking one of
the first reality TV shows to broach transgender acceptance to a
mainstream U.S. audience.
As it did in the late 1990s in gay-friendly shows such as
"Will & Grace," U.S. television is again playing a big part in
the transgender community's growing visibility, with scripted
dramas such as "Orange is the New Black" and "Transparent"
leading the way.
Ben Lehwald believes, however, that it's time to show the
real-life drama unfolding in the Chicago suburb of Evanston.
"It doesn't just happen to people on TV," the 17-year-old
told Reuters. "Sooner or later, we're just going to have to
start accepting that."
"Becoming Us" precedes the E! Entertainment documentary, due
in late July, of Olympic gold medalist Bruce Jenner's
transition to life as a woman.
Jenner is photographed for the first time as a woman,
Caitlyn Jenner, on the cover of the July edition of Vanity Fair
magazine.
The TLC cable network is premiering a series about a
transgender 14-year-old called "I am Jazz" on July 15, and in
April this year, Discovery Life aired "New Girls on the Block"
about a group of transgender friends in Kansas City.
While support for transgender rights might be snowballing in
Hollywood, ABC Family, owned by Walt Disney Co, hopes
"Becoming Us" will enhance wider public awareness, while also
entertaining audiences.
TV "has to put a mirror up to who we are as a society and
say: 'Can't we be accepting of these people and can't we make
their lives easier?'" said producer George Moll.
'REALLY TOUCHY THING'
"Becoming Us" chronicles the family's challenges through
Ben's eyes - a similar set-up as "Transparent," the Amazon Prime
drama that won two Golden Globes for its depiction of adult
children struggling with their father's new female identity.
"It's a really touchy thing for kids," said Ben, who still
thinks to himself: "Oh my God, my father is a woman."
He finds reassurance from his friend Danielle, whose father
began transitioning to life as a woman years before. Ben's
step-sister and his mother, who has separated from Carly, are
also prominently featured.
For Carly Lehwald, 49, the opportunity to present a
transgender lifestyle from a non-celebrity perspective convinced
her to open up on the show. The camera follows as she tells Ben
about opting for sex reassignment surgery and reads her
"transition statement" at the dinner table.
"I'm not a Laverne Cox," she said, referring to the
transgender actor acclaimed for playing a transgender inmate on
"Orange is the New Black." "I'm just an everyday person with the
life that I'm living."
Moll said "normalizing" a transgender character appealed to
ABC Family, which already explores the diversity of American
families with dramas such as "The Fosters," about a mixed-race
lesbian couple with several kids.
While praising the show's intent, transgender activists are
challenging networks to go further, noting that current programs
largely focus on straight white men who are becoming women. They
are also pushing for television to look at issues such as
bullying, suicide and homelessness that confront transgender
people.
"It's a much bigger problem than just how we are
transitioning," said Gina Bigham of the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Andre Grenon)