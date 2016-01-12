By Jill Serjeant
NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 12 True crime has never felt quite
so gripping.
The popularity of long, complex documentaries like "Making a
Murderer" and "The Jinx," and the radio podcast "Serial" are
putting an immersive and realistic twist on TV crime staples and
spurring heated debate about the shortcomings of the U.S.
judicial system.
And there is much more to come.
A much-anticipated, 10-episode TV series on the O.J. Simpson
murder trial, which still fascinates and polarizes Americans 20
years on, will start on the FX channel in February. Discovery
Channel last week began its six-episode "Killing Fields" series
that takes viewers inside an active cold case murder
investigation in Louisiana as it unfolds in real time.
"What we're seeing in this batch of shows is the idea that
true crime can have some kind of social utility," said David
Schmid, an English professor at the State University of New York
at Buffalo, and editor of the 2015 book "Violence in American
Popular Culture."
"I think these shows are tapping into our culture's
widespread sense that our justice system, if not broken, is
definitely in trouble," Schmid added.
To be sure, police, crime and lawyers have been pop culture
favorites for decades. But while TV franchises like "CSI" and
"Law & Order" dramatize stories ripped from the headlines and
package them into neat one-hour shows with star casts, what is
grabbing American viewers now are six-to-10-hour series
portraying ordinary, imperfect people caught up in legal
troubles that might never be fixed.
"These shows let you go on a journey. It feels like
audiences are solving it in real time, side by side with that
hotshot investigator. You can be sitting on your couch in
Oklahoma and you feel like you have solved a murder," said Mark
McBride, a Beverly Hills criminal defense attorney.
McBride said the U.S. justice system often does not come out
well in such series. Suggestions in the Netflix documentary
series "Making a Murderer" that convicted Wisconsin scrap car
dealer Steven Avery may have been framed by law enforcement for
a 2005 murder have led hundreds of thousands of people to sign
petitions calling for his pardon or a new trial.
Authorities in the case have denied the allegations.
Such concerns may be part of the fascination with the new
breed of true crime shows. "People have had concerns about the
justice system at least since the O.J. Simpson case in terms of
evidence mishandling, biased detectives and lab technicians who
are not superheroes," said McBride.
"I don't think these (shows) undermine the system. I think
the criminal justice system wants to be held accountable," he
said.
FX's "The People vs. O.J. Simpson" limited series, which
uses actors to dramatize the behind-the-scenes legal battle in
the 1994 prosecution and murder trial of the football legend,
has become one of the most buzzed-about TV shows weeks before
its Feb. 2 launch even though it is not expected to throw any
new light on the case.
"The O.J. Simpson case brings together everything our
culture is fascinated by - namely sex, sports, violence,
celebrity and, in this case, race," said Schmid.
However, Schmid noted that documentaries like "Serial" and
"Making a Murderer" are a far cry from the lurid, melodramatic
true crime narratives of past decades that seemed to celebrate
killers.
"What these shows have done is to take the alleged
perpetrator and turned them into the victim," Schmid added.
"Viewers get to feel that maybe, in a small way, they can
contribute to making the justice system a little more
responsive, a little more just... That's something which is
relatively new in the history of the genre."
