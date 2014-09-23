Cast member Vince Vaughn poses at the premiere of 'The Watch' at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Actor Colin Farrell arrives for the premiere of his movie 'Winter's Tale' in New York February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files

LOS ANGELES Actors Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn will take leading roles in the second season of HBO's crime thriller "True Detective," Time Warner Inc's cable network said on Tuesday.

Irish actor Farrell, 38, will star as compromised detective Ray Velcoro and Vaughn, 44, will star as criminal mastermind Frank Semyon in the eight-part drama, HBO said.

The series will follow three police officers and a career criminal tackling a complex conspiracy after a murder, the network said, and will be written by Nic Pizzolatto. "Fast & Furious" director Justin Lin will direct the first two episodes. The series will go into production this fall in California.

The first season of "True Detective" starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as detectives Rust Cohle and Martin Hart was a hit for HBO. The show won five Primetime Emmy awards last month, including best directing for Cary Fukunaga, who directed all eight episodes.

The series also made waves by pairing veteran film stars McConaughey and Harrelson. Its premiere in January helped drive the buzz around McConaughey before he won his first best actor Oscar in March for "Dallas Buyers Club."

Farrell has carved out an eclectic career with films such as 2002 thriller "Phone Booth," 2008 dark comedy "In Bruges" and 2012's ensemble "Seven Psychopaths." Vaughn is best known for his comedy work in movies such as 2005's "Wedding Crashers" and 2013's "The Internship."

The second season of "True Detective" faces the challenge of living up to the critical acclaim and buzz of the first, with a new cast, storyline and director.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and Tom Brown)