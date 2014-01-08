By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 8 Matthew McConaughey and Woody
Harrelson may be best known as fun-loving comedy actors, but the
pair put aside the laughs and their friendship to portray
detectives at odds with each other in a gruesome television
series for HBO.
"True Detective," a new anthology premiering on Sunday,
pairs Rust Cohle (McConaughey) and Martin Hart (Harrelson) to
solve a strange and grisly murder case that takes them deep into
Louisiana's dark, impoverished and drug-stricken underbelly.
The series spans 17 years, from the time the two detectives
begin investigating what appears to be a sadistic killing in
1995 up to 2012 when the case is reopened and each detective, in
very different places in their lives, is questioned by police.
"It's a whodunnit for the murder case, but what you're going
to see throughout is who these two guys are, and when you see
them in 2012, how the hell did they get there and what happened
in the interim," McConaughey told Reuters.
McConaughey, 44, who has forged a career with comedic roles
that capitalized on his Southern charm and good looks, said he
found a "clear identity" with his character Rust, an introverted
and obsessive investigator whom he called "an island of a man."
"He's not good with civilization in society. He doesn't know
how to have an improvised moment. He's not wired like that. He's
not trying to be antisocial. He's just a bit of an outlawed
monk," McConaughey said.
Harrelson's Hart is more affable on the surface, but quickly
the cracks begin to show in his seemingly stable personal life
as he struggles to keep his marriage on track as the case takes
both him and Rust into treacherous territory.
McConaughey and Harrelson, 52, who previously teamed up on
1999 comedy "EDtv" and 2008's indie comedy "Surfer, Dude," said
they faced challenges in paring back their off-screen buddy
chemistry to portray the tense and restrained relationship
between Rust and Hart.
"We reciprocate, and that's part of the beauty of our
relationship. We add onto each other. We affirm each other...
but (in this show), we're not cozying up to each other,"
McConaughey said with Harrelson by his side in an interview
peppered with their own amusing side conversations.
Their prickly partnership only lasts for the eight episodes
of the first season. The series' next installment will feature a
different cast and story that have yet to be revealed.
TAKING A DARK TURN
"True Detective" marks yet another step for McConaughey into
heftier dramatic roles after years of lighter fare that included
goofball romantic comedies like "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days."
His darker, grittier projects include 2011's "Killer Joe"
and 2012's "Mud." The actor has most recently gained critical
acclaim and lead acting award nominations at the Golden Globes
and Screen Actors Guild for his turn as homophobic drug-addict
AIDS sufferer Ron Woodroof in "Dallas Buyers Club."
The transition to darker projects coincides with McConaughey
settling down in his personal life, now married with three
children.
"Having a family, I can definitely measure it as having
given me some courage in my career," he said.
While Harrelson became a household name as bartender Woody
Boyd in 1980s TV sitcom "Cheers" and has moved between film and
TV throughout his career, "True Detective" marks McConaughey's
first major venture in television, which brought its own
challenges to the actor.
"It demanded more patience from me as an actor to say what
are the stages of my character," McConaughey said.
"This first stage in 1995, where Rust Cohle is very stoic,
and boiling underneath, I had to do that for over a month. And
after a month, I was getting antsy thinking 'Am I doing
enough?'"
In the 17 years, McConaughey's Cohle undergoes a big
transformation, from a young clean-cut and determined man to a
beer-swigging, pony-tailed cynic.
Harrelson, who last year alone alternated between indie
drama "Out of the Furnace," big budget franchise "The Hunger
Games: Catching Fire" and animated Thanksgiving film "Free
Birds," said he wants to leave the darker projects behind him.
"I love that Matthew is doing these dramas even though I
think he's one of the funniest guys I know, but 'Dallas Buyers
Club', that was one of the finest performances I've seen in
years," Harrelson said.
"So it's great that he's doing it, but I'll let (him) do it
because I'm over it. I just want to do comedy."
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa Shumaker)