LOS ANGELES, July 29 "Under the Dome," the
television science-fiction series based on a Stephen King novel,
has been renewed for a second season, U.S. broadcast network CBS
said on Monday.
The series, which chronicles the life of a small town that
is cut off from the outside world by a giant impenetrable dome,
has attracted an average of about 12 million viewers per
episode, making it the top scripted series of the summer in the
United States.
King, whose novel of the same name was published in 2009,
will write the first of 13 episodes for the second season, which
will premiere next summer, CBS Corp Chief Executive
Leslie Moonves told reporters at a Television Critics
Association meeting.
King serves as an executive producer of the series along
with Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg.
Under a unique streaming deal, "Under the Dome" episodes
appear online four days after their first TV airing for
subscribers to Amazon.com Inc's Prime video service.
Moonves said he hoped to extend the arrangement for the show's
second season. Amazon has not disclosed how many people watched
the show on its platform.
"I know they're very pleased with the results," Moonves
said, "and we expect to, hopefully, continue on with them in the
future."
Moonves rejected a suggestion from a reporter that viewers
might get frustrated with the continuation of the series that
was initially written to wrap up at the end of its summer run.
"Why can't they be under the dome for a long period of
time?" he said. "This is television. This is science fiction.
They're up on some planet somewhere for many years. 'Under the
Dome,' in a lot of ways, is a soap opera."