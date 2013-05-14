By Liana B. Baker and Lisa Richwine
May 13 Broadcast networks Fox and NBC are
turning to proven favorites to lure new viewers next season,
with Fox rebooting the defunct Kiefer Sutherland action series
"24" and NBC bringing back Michael J. Fox in a comedy loosely
based on his life.
The two networks pitched their TV schedules to advertisers
on Monday at the start of the "upfront" selling season, an
annual rite when broadcasters try to persuade advertisers to
shell out billions of dollars in advance for their new shows.
Fox is suffering from a 20 percent decline in the audience
for once-unbeatable singing contest "American Idol," while NBC
has been trying to climb out of the ratings cellar for years.
Prime time ratings at News Corp-owned Fox slumped
16.7 percent this year, according to Nielsen data provided by
Horizon Media and based on viewing the day the show airs.
Viewership at Comcast-owned NBC remained flat this
season while that of its rivals declined. NBC is so far in third
place this year among total viewers based on same-day viewing.
At a presentation at New York's Radio City Music Hall, NBC
Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt highlighted "The Michael
J. Fox Show," a new semi-autobiographical comedy about a father
with Parkinson's disease. Fox starred on NBC in 1980s sitcom
"Family Ties."
The network also announced "Will & Grace" star Sean Hayes
will return in "Sean Saves the World," a sitcom about a divorced
gay dad, and trumpeted its Winter Olympics broadcast in
February. It plans 17 new shows throughout next season.
Bringing back former stars is no sure thing. Fox has not
starred in a lead role since "Spin City" went off the air 12
years ago. Hayes' "Will & Grace" ended its run in 2006.
Greenblatt said NBC's performance needs to improve.
"We have no illusions about how much work is ahead of us in
order to grow our business," Greenblatt told advertisers at the
presentation, where the network's own stars poked fun at NBC's
shortcomings.
Jay Leno, who will be replaced by comedian Jimmy Fallon on
"The Tonight Show" in early 2014, joked in a video duet with
Fallon.
"Who knows? We may beat Univision," Leno sang. NBC lost the
February sweeps ratings period this year to Spanish-language
network Univision.
Fallon told the crowd to send any complaints about the late
night schedule to Greenblatt and flashed an authentic email
address for the NBC executive on the screen.
Attendees at NBC's event said they were impressed with the
glimpses of the Michael J. Fox comedy as well as drama "The
Blacklist," which stars James Spader as one of the FBI's
most-wanted fugitives.
"'Blacklist' stood out to me. I thought it was high drama,"
said Greg McLelland, vice president of national sales for
Canadian firm Shaw Media.
JACK IS BACK
On Fox, the network is turning to one of its former
heavyweights, Sutherland, for a limited run in May of its
popular thriller "24," with 12 episodes that represent 24 hours.
The original show ran on Fox for eight seasons ending in 2010,
when its average audience had declined from a high of more than
13 million to roughly 9 million.
Fox unveiled five new comedies and four dramas. They include
"Dads," the first live-action comedy from "Family Guy" creator
Seth MacFarlane, and drama "Almost Human," from J.J. Abrams,
creator of "Lost."
Fox Entertainment Chairman Kevin Reilly told reporters the
network was making its "biggest investment" to date in
programming but declined to comment on the amount.
Reilly said it was likely "American Idol" would feature
three judges next year rather than four. Last week, veteran
judge Randy Jackson said he would be leaving the show after 12
years.
During the Fox presentation at New York's Beacon Theater,
Emmy winner Greg Kinnear took to the stage to promote his new
legal drama "Rake." Reilly pitched upcoming miniseries "Wayward
Pines" starring Matt Dillon and directed by filmmaker M. Night
Shyamalan.
Wall Street analysts expect broadcast networks to have to
settle for lower ad rate increases than they have enjoyed in
recent years.
Average prime time ratings this season have declined 7.5
percent at the four broadcast networks as they compete with
cable hits like "The Walking Dead" and "Duck Dynasty," and
streaming services like Netflix Inc.
Netflix, in a bid to shift attention from the broadcast
networks, sent a man in a banana suit to give out stickers to ad
executives outside of the NBC upfront. The stunt promoted
"Arrested Development," a former Fox network sitcom that Netflix
is reviving online this month as it moves into original
programming.
ABC, owned by Walt Disney Co, will present its new
schedule to advertisers on Tuesday, followed by CBS on
Wednesday.