WASHINGTON Dec 16 The White House
Correspondents' Association said Comedy Central late-night host
Larry Wilmore would headline its annual April dinner, which is
known for its playful ribbing of both politicians and the news
media.
The host of "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore" will be
the main performer at the mixer of Washington's political and
media elite, the association said on Wednesday.
Wilmore's "edgy, even provocative, brand of humor means he's
certainly up to the task of skewering politicians of all
ideological stripes," association President Carol Lee said in a
statement.
"We don't expect the nation's news media to escape
unscathed, either," said Lee, a Wall Street Journal reporter.
Before hosting his own show, Wilmore wrote for NBC's "The
Office" and appeared on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with
Jon Stewart" as the "senior black correspondent."
He took to Twitter to respond to the announcement Wednesday,
tweeting: "I'm beyond excited for this!"
The association will also honor student scholarship
recipients at the April 30 dinner.
Past performers at the event, which has been held for more
than eight decades, include Jay Leno, Steven Colbert, Cedric the
Entertainer and Conan O'Brien. Last year, "Saturday Night Live"
performer Cecily Strong became the fourth woman ever to headline
it.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)