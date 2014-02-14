Grandvision to acquire Tesco's British optician chain
AMSTERDAM, April 19 Dutch eyeglass store operator Grandvision said on Wednesday it will acquire Tesco's chain of more than 200 opticians.
WASHINGTON Feb 14 Actor and comedian Joel McHale will be the featured performer at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, which is attended by members of the media, celebrities and the U.S. president, the association said on Friday.
McHale is the star of the NBC television comedy "Community" and host of E! network's "The Soup."
"He's sharp, funny, and just the type of comic who can navigate the unique challenge of our dinner, making fun of Democrats, Republicans and especially the news media," WHCA President and McClatchy Co political editor Steven Thomma said in a statement.
"Washington can use a little good-natured ribbing," he added. This year, the dinner will be held on May 3.
In a Twitter post after the announcement, McHale said: "My material will be equally offensive to all & over within 30 min - just like a Congressional work year."
Past performers at the dinner include Cedric the Entertainer, Steven Colbert, Conan O'Brien, Jay Leno, Seth Myers and Wanda Sykes.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Gunna Dickson)
SHANGHAI, April 18 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp will start testing hydrogen fuel-cell cars in China from October, part of an effort to determine the feasibility of selling its Mirai hydrogen electric passenger car in the market.