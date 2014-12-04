LOS ANGELES Dec 4 HBO led all
television networks with 16 Writers Guild Awards nominations on
Thursday, as its series "Game of Thrones," "Silicon Valley" and
"True Detective" each earned multiple nods for honors writers
bestow on their peers.
Medieval fantasy "Game of Thrones," murder-mystery "True
Detective," CBS's political drama "The Good Wife,"
Netflix's political thriller "House of Cards" and AMC's
period portrait of the advertising world, "Mad Men,"
will each vie for the top award of best drama series.
Top comedy series nominees include tech world satire
"Silicon Valley," comedian Louis CK's irreverent take on modern
urban life, "Louie" on FX, political satire "Veep" as
well as Netflix's jailhouse series "Orange Is the New Black" and
Amazon's transgender family show "Transparent."
The Writers Guild of America will hand out its awards at
ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles on Feb. 14. The WGA's
film writing awards nominations will be announced on Jan. 7.
The next closest network to premium cable's HBO was
broadcaster Fox, with eight nominations. The network swept the
animation category as "The Simpsons" earned four nods, the most
of any show, and "Bob's Burgers" two.
Writers for "Mad Men," "Game of Thrones," "The Good Wife"
and SundanceTV's Southern Gothic series "Rectify" each
earned nominations for the scripts of individual episodes for a
drama series. HBO's Prohibition drama "Boardwalk Empire"
received two nods in the category despite missing out on the top
drama prize.
The nominees for best comedy episode include two episodes of
ABC's " Modern Family," Fox's "New Girl," "Orange Is the
New Black," "Louie" and "Transparent."
Online streaming services Netflix and Amazon each earned
three total nominations, while networks ABC and CBS each had six
nominations. NBC earned four nods.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Tom
Brown)