By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES, Sept 6 An angry Simon Cowell hit
back at NBC on Thursday for a late decision to pit singing
contest "The Voice" in direct competition with his revamped "The
X Factor" season premiere next week, calling it a mean-spirited
spoiling tactic.
NBC fired a new round in the ratings war in the crowded TV
talent show market by announcing it would air a third night of
"The Voice" next Wednesday - the very night "X Factor" returns
to Fox with new judges Britney Spears and Demi Lovato.
"It is a spoiling tactic. They (NBC) don't want people to
see this first episode. I think it is mean spirited and I hope
and I pray it backfires on them because this is one of the best
shows we have ever made," Cowell told reporters on a telephone
conference call.
"I am pissed off about it, because I think there's a kind of
gentleman's agreement (not to go head to head). But we have to
rely that the viewers will make the right selection," the
sharp-tongued British TV entrepreneur said.
"The Voice," with celebrity musician judges Christina
Aguilera, Cee Lo Green, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, has been
one of the shining lights in struggling NBC's schedule since it
made its debut in the spring of 2011.
The network will now air the contest twice a year, starting
with a two night premiere scheduled for Sept. 10 and 11. With
just four days to go before the start of the new TV season, NBC
said "The Voice" will also extend to Wednesday next week.
After a disappointing first season last year that ended with
creator Cowell firing two judges and the show's host, "The X
Factor" returns on Sept. 12 and 13th.
Reality singing show fans will now have to choose which show
to watch on Sept. 12. In another curious juxtaposition, Cowell's
"America's Got Talent" hit summer show on NBC will broadcast its
two-night finale next week directly opposite "X Factor."
"I think there is a lot of interest in our show because of
Britney and Demi, so we will see what happens, but I have
learned, don't make any predictions," Cowell said.
The two shows already pit one-time Disney child stars
Aguilera and Spears against each other.
"Britney's not going to appreciate the fact that Christina -
who has been a bit of a rival - isn't allowing Britney to have a
night of her own," Cowell told celebrity website TMZ. "She's
going to be devastated because she has put her heart and soul
into this."
Comcast Corp-owned NBC has been at the bottom in
overall viewership for several years among the four leading U.S.
networks. But it rose to third in the 18-49 age group most
prized by advertisers in the 2011-12 TV season, largely on the
back of "The Voice," "Sunday Night Football" and its broadcast
of the 2012 Super Bowl.
Fox, a unit of News Corp, has dominated the 18-49
category for eight years, mostly due to annual singing contest
"American Idol," but the network has said it may relinquish that
position this season as the popularity of "Idol" wanes.
Cowell said the first audition episode of "The X Factor" -
which offers a $5 million prize to the winning singer or group -
"looks different to anything we have ever made before and I
think this is the reason why NBC decided to put 'The Voice' up
against us."