LOS ANGELES May 20 Pop singer Kelly Rowland and
Mexican singer-actress Paulina Rubio have signed onto "The X
Factor" judging panel replacing Britney Spears and music mogul
L.A. Reid, the Fox television talent competition produced by
Simon Cowell said on Monday.
Rowland, who rose to fame with R&B group Destiny's Child,
and Rubio will be charged with re-igniting the Fox series that
failed to stave off falling ratings after giving Spears a
reported $15 million salary last year.
Rowland, 32, and Rubio, 41, will join Cowell, 53, and pop
singer Demi Lovato, 20, on the judging panel.
"It's taken more than a decade but I'm delighted to finally
be on a panel with three girls (I think!). Paulina and Kelly
both have great taste and massive experience in the music
industry and together with Demi, this is going to be a fun
panel. It just feels like the time to do something different,"
Cowell said in a statement.
Cowell has revamped the judging panel after each season,
firing singers Paula Abdul and Nicole Scherzinger following a
disappointing first season in the ratings.
"The X Factor" viewership fell to an average 9.7 million per
episode from about 12.5 million in 2011.
Rowland, who has expanded into a solo career outside of
Destiny's Child, joined the judges panel on the UK "X Factor" in
2011, bringing with her 20 years of experience in the music
industry.
Grammy-winning artist Rubio is one of Latin music's
best-known stars, with more than 20 million records sold
worldwide.
Alongside her role in "The X Factor," she will also be one
of three musical coaches on "La Voz Kids," the Spanish-language
version of "The Voice" singing competition on Telemundo, aimed
at children.
"I'm so thrilled to be part of the show as a judge. Simon,
be careful what you wish for, let's see if you are ready to
handle me, empieza la fiesta, amigo!" Rubio said in a statement.
Fox network's "The X Factor," which Cowell created in
Britain in 2004 and brought to the United States in 2011, hands
out a $5 million prize and record contract on Sony Music
Entertainment's Epic Records label.
Previous winners from the UK counterpart include pop singer
Leona Lewis and boy band One Direction, both enjoying
international success.
The show will enter its third season this fall, and
auditions begin on Tuesday in Charleston, South Carolina, and
run through July to find the upcoming season's crop of aspiring
singers to compete for the prize.
Fox is a unit of News Corp. Sony Music
Entertainment is a subsidiary of Sony Corp.