LOS ANGELES Feb 7 U.S. television singing
contest "The X Factor," led by judge and show creator Simon
Cowell, was canceled on Friday after three seasons, network Fox
said on Friday.
"The X Factor," which was unable to replicate the ratings
success of fellow Fox singing contest "American Idol," was only
able to muster 6.2 million viewers for its season three finale
last December, about half of its first season finale audience.
Cowell, 54, whose acerbic on-screen personality helped
transform "American Idol" into one of the top shows on U.S.
television, will also return to the UK version of the show in an
effort to help declining ratings there.
"I've had a fantastic time over the last 12 years, both on
'The X Factor' and 'American Idol,' Cowell said in a statement.
"And apart from being lucky enough to find some amazing talent
on the shows, I have always had an incredible welcome from the
American public (most of the time!)"
"The X Factor" was seen as a way for Cowell to put his own
stamp on U.S. reality television as it was a show he created and
produced, and helped lead it to popularity in Britain.
The U.S. version of the show struggled to find the right mix
on the judging panel, running through nine different
personalities in its three seasons on the air.
In 2012, Fox spent a reported $15 million to hire pop singer
Britney Spears as a judge on the show in a bid to boost ratings,
but she was unable to turn her star power into larger audiences
for Fox.
Last year, viewership fill to about 6 million per episode
from 9 million in 2012. Its main rival, Comcast Corp-owned
NBC's "The Voice" drew about 12 million viewers per
episode.
Cowell, a British media and music mogul best known for the
biting criticism of contestants that helped draw viewers to
"American Idol," will be without a show on U.S. television for
the first time since "Idol" began in 2002.