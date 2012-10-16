LOS ANGELES Oct 16 Reality star Khloe
Kardashian will co-host "The X Factor," broadcaster Fox said on
Tuesday, putting one of the popular celebrities on U.S.
television at the forefront of the revamped singing contest.
Kardashian, who with her California socialite sisters Kim
and Kourtney rose to fame in "Keeping Up with the Kardashians,"
will appear on the U.S. version of the show from November.
She will share duties with Mario Lopez, host of syndicated
entertainment news magazine show "Extra," Fox said in a
statement.
"X Factor" creator Simon Cowell said in September that
Kardashian, 28, was his top choice to co-host the singing
contest following his firing in January of little-known British
TV personality Steve Jones, who had the job as host for the
show's first season in 2011.
"The worst kept secret in Hollywood is out," Cowell said in
a statement on Tuesday.
"Mario and Khloe are our hosts. They will debut on our first
live show in November and I couldn't be happier."
Kardashian married basketball player Lamar Odom in 2009, and
the pair got their own spinoff show last year. She has more than
7 million followers on Twitter and has been in the news recently
over the couple's efforts to have a baby.
Lopez, 39, is less well known but the former actor hosts
"Extra" as well as a radio show "On with Mario Lopez." He is
also an author of several fitness books.
Kardashian and Lopez complete the celebrity overhaul of "The
X Factor" after a disappointing first season. Britney Spears and
former Disney Channel star Demi Lovato made their debut as
judges in September, replacing Paula Abdul and singer Nicole
Scherzinger, who were also fired in January.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; editing by Todd Eastham)