BRIEF-Viacom reports pricing terms of its cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
PARIS Dec 13 TF1 : * Shares rise 6 percent after says close to discovery deal
LONDON, June 2 European private equity firm Investindustrial has invited the investment vehicle of Alibaba's founder Jack Ma to submit a joint bid of more than 800 million euros ($900 million) for L'Oreal's The Body Shop, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, just days before a deadline for final bids.