BRIEF-Oman Telecommunications says AGM approves FY cash dividend of 70 baizas/share
* AGM approves cash dividend of 70 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nYg0Gp) Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, June 24 Telefonica has agreed to sell its Irish unit O2 for 780 million euros ($1 billion) to Hutchison Whampoa subsidiary 3 Ireland, Hutchison said in a statement on Monday.
The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, includes an additional deferred payment of 70 million euros after the achievement of agreed financial targets, the statement said.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
April 1 Fox News host Bill O'Reilly and his employer have made payouts totaling about $13 million to five women to settle claims of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior, the New York Times reported on Saturday.