* Combined unit would be second to Vodafone in Ireland
* Sale to help Telefonica cut debt
By Conor Humphries and Clare Kane
DUBLIN/MADRID, June 24 Indebted Spanish group
Telefonica has agreed to sell its O2 Ireland mobile
business for at least 780 million euros ($1 billion) in cash to
Hutchison Whampoa's local unit 3 Ireland, it was
announced on Monday.
The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, would
quadruple 3 Ireland's market share to 37.5 percent and follows
Hutchison's failed bid last year for eircom, which owns the
country's third-biggest mobile operator Meteor.
For Telefonica, which has been hit hard by the downturn in
its home market, the sale will help it in its aim to cut debt by
a further 5 billion euros by the end of the year.
In the past decade Hutchison has built a presence in six
European markets, including Britain and Italy, but has struggled
to make a profit as it remains smaller than domestic rivals.
Last year its Austrian unit bought Orange Austria from
France Telecom and more recently has been in talks with
Telecom Italia about merging with its local unit 3
Italia..
"This gives us the scale and financial strength to drive
competition," said Robert Finnegan, chief executive of 3
Ireland. "We will continue to be aggressive in the market going
forward and we would like to be number one in due course."
He said he was confident the deal would be completed in
between six and nine months as it will likely be referred to the
EU for competition review.
The EU's antitrust watchdog has been concerned in the past
when mobile markets go from four to three players because
consumer prices could rise
02 and 3 Ireland together would give Hutchison a market
share of 37.5 percent, just behind Vodafone's 39.4
percent and ahead of Meteor's 19.7 percent, according to the
latest quarterly data from the Irish regulator. Virtual operator
Tesco Mobile trails in fourth place with 3.4 percent.
Currently 3 Italia has a market share of 9.4 percent.
A 2 billion euro offer from Hutchison Whampoa for Meteor
parent eircom was rejected last year in favour of a
debt-restructuring deal that put the group's most senior lenders
in control.
The terms of the Telefonica sale include an additional
deferred payment of 70 million euros if certain financial
targets are achieved and the phasing out of the O2 brand,
Hutchison said.
The combined firm will have 120 stores in Ireland, whose
domestic economy continues to stagnate, five years after the
economy collapsed when a housing bubble burst. The two companies
had combined revenues of 803 million euros in 2012.
Telefonica, which piled up debt during a decade-long
expansion into Latin America aims to cut its borrowings to under
47 billion euros by the end of the year from 52 billion at the
end of March in a bid to maintain its investment grade rating.
Telefonica also sold some Central American assets in March
for $500 million and could consider a sale of its Czech
business, analysts have said.
O2 Ireland generated 136 million euros of revenue in the
first quarter, lower than any of the company's other European
businesses, and down 12 percent year-on-year.
Analysts at Espirito Santo said the O2 Ireland sale was a
good move for Telefonica despite the sale price being at a 10
percent discount to fair value, since the business was small and
not central to its strategy.
"This should enable Telefonica to reduce its leverage by
approximately 1 percent at the end of 2013," they said in a
note.
Analysts at Bankia Bolsa pointed to Telefonica's real estate
assets and a remaining 5 percent stake in China Unicom
as other likely candidates for sale.
In another sign of consolidation in Europe's telecoms
industry, Vodafone on Monday agreed to buy Germany's largest
cable operator, Kabel Deutschland for $10 billion.
Deals in the sector globally have risen 141 percent in the
year to June 1, according to Thomson Reuters data.